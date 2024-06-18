There is a limit to humiliation one can suffer, says Kiran Choudhary, taking veiled dig at bete noire Bhupinder Hooda.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
There is a limit to humiliation one can suffer, says Kiran Choudhary, taking veiled dig at bete noire Bhupinder Hooda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricketer-Turned-Politician Kirti Azad Shocks BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
From Ram to Politician: Arun Govil's Victory in Meerut
Biden Critiques Netanyahu Over Gaza Conflict
Early Trends Show Leading Politicians Ahead in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls
Rashid Latif Critiques Babar Azam's Captaincy and Pakistan Team's Fitness Ahead of T20 Clash