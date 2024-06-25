Cong leader K C Venugopal says oppn will contest speaker's election, accuses govt of being non-committal on giving dy speaker's post to oppn.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
