CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Pro-tem Speaker informing that Rahul Gandhi will be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: K C Venugopal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Pro-tem Speaker informing that Rahul Gandhi will be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: K C Venugopal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sheinbaum's Judicial Reform Stirs Mexican Markets Ahead of Congressional Session
Bhakta Charan Das resigns as Odisha Congress Campaign Committee Chairman after party's defeat in elections
Congress delegation led by Nana Patole to meet Maharashtra governor today
Congress Criticizes New Parliamentary Affairs Appointments
Sanjeet Kharel Appointed Pro-tem Speaker in Historic 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly