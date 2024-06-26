NATO appoints Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as its next secretary general at a critical time for European security, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:03 IST
