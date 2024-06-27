Resolve of Reform, Perform and Transform has made India fastest growing economy in world: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Resolve of Reform, Perform and Transform has made India fastest growing economy in world: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adam Zampa's Stellar Performance Leads Australia to Super 8s in T20 World Cup
Don't expect everyone to come into form: Paras Mhambrey on Jadeja's dismal performance in T20WC
Delegation of Seychelles' pilgrims arrive in Mecca for performing Hajj at expense of UAE President
Tony Popovic Departs Melbourne Victory after Transformative Stint
Tinubu Vows Economic Reforms, Promises New Minimum Wage Amidst Public Anger