Trump and Biden tangle over the economy in their opening exchange, trading barbs over inflation, jobs and tax policy, reports AP.
PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 28-06-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 06:49 IST
Trump and Biden tangle over the economy in their opening exchange, trading barbs over inflation, jobs and tax policy, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian Equities Surge Amid Cooling U.S. Inflation Impact
Inflation worries continue for US Fed, no policy rate cut for seventh time
Global Markets Steady as U.S. Inflation Calms Rate Fear
Asian Equities Rally As U.S. Inflation Cools But Fed's Hawkish Stance Looms
Tariffs on Chinese EVs and Inflation Woes: A Tale of Two Markets