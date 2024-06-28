Delhi govt starts WhatsApp chatbot number 8130188222, helpline number 1800110093 for waterlogging complaints: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
