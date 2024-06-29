Deeply saddened at loss of lives of 5 Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting a tank across a river in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 12:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Deeply saddened at loss of lives of 5 Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting a tank across a river in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Expels Former Defense Minister Li Shangfu Amid Violations
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Russian Defense Minister and General
Israeli Defense Minister Reports Progress in U.S. Munitions Supply Talks
Israeli Defense Minister's Stern Warning and Call for Peace
Significant Progress in U.S. Munitions Supply to Israel: Defense Minister Gallant