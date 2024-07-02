We saw childish behaviour in Lok Sabha yesterday: PM Modi's swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
We saw childish behaviour in Lok Sabha yesterday: PM Modi's swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian Markets Slump Amid Mixed Chinese Data and European Political Tensions
Dollar Stands Firm Amid European Political Tensions
India and U.S. Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Thaksin Shinawatra Indicted for Defaming Monarchy Amid Political Tensions
Delhi's Water Crisis Sparks Political Tensions Amid Heatwave