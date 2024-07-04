Indian cricket team arrives back in country after T20 World Cup triumph in West Indies, lands in Delhi aboard a charter flight.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 06:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 06:07 IST
Indian cricket team arrives back in country after T20 World Cup triumph in West Indies, lands in Delhi aboard a charter flight.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Firing at Delhi food outlet: More than 10 rounds were fired, say police
Rahul Gandhi Turns 54: A Celebration of Dedication
Deadly Heatwave Sweeps New Delhi: Rising Temperatures and Water Crisis
Rafael Fente-Damers Qualifies for Paris Olympics But Celebrations Lead to Injury
Indian Youth Congress Distributes Air Coolers Amid Heat Wave in Delhi