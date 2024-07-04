The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has passed 38,000, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
