South Korea says it'll withdraw its plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve the long medical impasse, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
