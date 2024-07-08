SC tags four pleas of Delhi Police with pending petition filed by Soumya Vishwanathan's mother against bail granted to four convicts.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
SC tags four pleas of Delhi Police with pending petition filed by Soumya Vishwanathan's mother against bail granted to four convicts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Denies Interim Bail to Businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai in Excise Scam Case
Kejriwal Takes Bail Battle to Supreme Court Amid Excise Scam Controversy
Kejriwal moves SC against Delhi HC's stay on bail in excise policy case
Kerala: Congress MP hits out at CPI(M) over decision to grant remission to convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case
Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Assault Case Due to Lack of Sexual Intent