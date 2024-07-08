Biden insists to MSNBC that 'average Democrats' want him to stay in race and says 'I don't care' what party elites want, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
