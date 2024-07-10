It was historic, game-changing given turbulent environment we have around us: Russia's Charge d'affaires on Modi-Putin summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
It was historic, game-changing given turbulent environment we have around us: Russia's Charge d'affaires on Modi-Putin summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNGA President honours India's Hansa Mehta on International Day for Women in Diplomacy
Philippines Pledges Diplomacy Amid South China Sea Tensions
Evan Gershkovich's Espionage Trial: A Clash of Diplomacy and Journalism in Russia
India Strengthens Ties with Africa: Expands Diplomacy and Partnership
Modi Pledges Support for SCO Summit in Astana