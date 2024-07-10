Israeli military says it has ordered the evacuation of Gaza City, an early target of the war now seeing renewed fighting, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:49 IST
Israeli military says it has ordered the evacuation of Gaza City, an early target of the war now seeing renewed fighting, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Opens Membership Talks with Ukraine Amid War: A Path to Western Integration
Macron warns of 'civil war' threat if far left or far right wins in snap election
Russia warns of retaliation against US over Sevastopol missile strike
Rising Threats: Dagestan Shootings Expose Russia's Security Gaps Amid Ukraine War
Hungary Forward Barnabás Varga Released from Hospital After Facial Surgery