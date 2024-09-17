Floods and landslides in Myanmar caused by Typhoon Yagi and monsoon rains have killed at least 226, reports AP, citing state media.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
