Rahul Gandhi should make it clear whether scrapping Article 370 in J&K was good or bad thing: Amit Shah at Haryana rally.
PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi should make it clear whether scrapping Article 370 in J&K was good or bad thing: Amit Shah at Haryana rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alliance Talks Stir Haryana Politics Ahead of Assembly Elections
JD Vance's Conversion: The Intersection of Faith and Politics
AAP Accuses BJP of 'Politics of Hatred' After 19-Year-Old's Death in Haryana
Sachin Pilot Stresses Public Support and Discipline in Politics
Affair Scandal Rocks Italian Politics