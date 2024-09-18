It is not practical, they raise such issues to divert attention when elections come: Cong chief Kharge on ‘One Nation, One Election’.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
It is not practical, they raise such issues to divert attention when elections come: Cong chief Kharge on 'One Nation, One Election'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rafael Nadal Defends Jannik Sinner Amid Doping Controversy
Kolkata Doctors Continue Protest Amid RG Kar Medical College Controversy
RPI (A) to Contest Haryana Assembly Elections, Seeks Alliance with BJP
Controversy Over Secular Civil Code: Singhvi Slams Modi's Call
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi LG's Hiring of Social Media Firm