Banks will have to play crucial role in driving the agenda of making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:50 IST
Banks will have to play crucial role in driving the agenda of making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman Emphasizes Unity in GST Reforms Amid Denial of Friction Claims
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi to Challenge GST on Education Research Grants
GST Council agrees to form a GoM on compensation cess, says Sitharaman.
GST Council meeting to be held in November to take a call on reduction in rate on health insurance: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Criticizes Congress Leader for Remarks Abroad