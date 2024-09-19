This election is about choosing Jammu and Kashmir's future: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in J&K's Katra.
PTI | Katra | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
This election is about choosing Jammu and Kashmir's future: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in J&K's Katra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- election
- Narendra Modi
- poll rally
- Katra
- future
- voters
- PM Modi
- region
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China-Africa Summit 2023: Strengthening Economic Ties and Future Cooperation
Sam Pitroda Praises Rahul Gandhi as Future Leader and Strategist
Bright Future for Underprivileged: Charity Event Empowers Children despite downpour
East Timor's Future in Focus: Presidential Hopes and Papal Visit
Namami Gange Mission: Transforming Ganga's Future with Successful Projects