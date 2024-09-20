Director General of ACB will not report to Telangana CM with regard to prosecution of 2015 cash-for-vote case: SC.
SC refuses to transfer trial in 2015 cash-for-vote case involving CM A Revanth Reddy and others from Telangana to Bhopal.
Plea seeking transfer of trial in 2015 cash-for-vote case has been filed with 'political motive': Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy tells SC.