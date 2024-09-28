AAP to file plea in Supreme Court against ''unconstitutional, illegal'' MCD standing committee election: Delhi CM Atishi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP to file plea in Supreme Court against ''unconstitutional, illegal'' MCD standing committee election: Delhi CM Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Supreme Court
- MCD
- Delhi
- election
- unconstitutional
- illegal
- standing committee
- Atishi
- plea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Student in UK Faces Unresolved Harassment Amid Election Campaign
Appellant's arrest does not suffer from illegality: SC on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea.
Trump Rejects Second Debate with Harris Amid Ongoing Election Tensions
Controversy Brewed in Jharkhand Over Alleged Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration
School Management Faces FIR for Ignoring Election Department Orders in Thane