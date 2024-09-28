Left Menu

Peace and development go hand-in-hand: EAM S Jaishankar at UNGA.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:44 IST
Peace and development go hand-in-hand: EAM S Jaishankar at UNGA.

Peace and development go hand-in-hand: EAM S Jaishankar at UNGA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024