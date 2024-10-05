Congress wants to fight and win elections from money made by pushing youth into drugs menace: PM Modi at rally in Maharashtra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress wants to fight and win elections from money made by pushing youth into drugs menace: PM Modi at rally in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- elections
- drugs
- youth
- Maharashtra
- menace
- rally
- politics
- accusation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Makes Unannounced Visit to Injured Youth's Family in Haryana
Maharashtra Government Accused of Pressuring Chief Secretary to Resign
Global Youth-Led Climate Protests Call for Action in Major Cities
Today, we are celebrating the “utsav” of PM Vishwakarma scheme’s success: PM Modi at Wardha in Maharashtra.
Firecracker Mishap Injures Seven Women at Ganesh Procession in Maharashtra