Cong complains to ECI, claims between 9 and 11 am there has been 'unexplained slowdown' in updating of Haryana results on poll body's website.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:25 IST
