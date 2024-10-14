Israel's military says four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base next to Binyamina city, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-10-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 03:16 IST
Israel's military says four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base next to Binyamina city, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida steps down as planned before his likely successor Shigeru Ishiba takes office, AP reports.
Trump's Campaign Seeks Heightened Military Security Amid Iranian Threats
Drone Assault in Binyamina: Chaos and Casualties
Drone Strike Near Binyamina: Rising Tensions on the Israel-Lebanon Border