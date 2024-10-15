Bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat to be held on November 13: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:04 IST
