Haryana: Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh take oath as ministers.
PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana: Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh take oath as ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amar Singh Switches Allegiance: A Political Shift in Haryana
Japan's Monetary Tightrope: Balancing Rate Hikes Amid Political Shifts
Bangladesh's Diplomatic Shake-Up: Major Envoys Recalled Amidst Political Shift
Political Shifts: Harshvardhan Patil's Move Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Political Shift: Harshvardhan Patil Joins NCP (SP)