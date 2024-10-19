Israel's government says a drone was launched toward the the prime minister's house Saturday, with no casualties, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:10 IST
Israel's government says a drone was launched toward the the prime minister's house Saturday, with no casualties, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- government
- drone
- prime minister
- Netanyahu
- security
- incident
- attack
- report
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Steps Up Security Ahead of Pro-Palestine Rallies
IronNet: A Tale of Sky-High Promises and a Hard Cybersecurity Crash
UAE and Russia Strengthen Ties in Police and Security Cooperation
Heightened Concerns Over Women's Safety in Maharashtra Post Pune Incidents
Rangers Deployed in Islamabad for SCO Summit Security