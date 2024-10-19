EC orders removal of acting DGP of poll-bound Jharkhand due to history of complaints against him in previous elections: Sources.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:52 IST
EC orders removal of acting DGP of poll-bound Jharkhand due to history of complaints against him in previous elections: Sources.
