Ahead of Diwali, Mumbai police ban flying and sale of sky lanterns in city as safety and security measure: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
