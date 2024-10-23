Turkish media reports say explosion and gunfire is heard at premise of state aerospace company, reports AP.
PTI | Ankara | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:39 IST
Turkish media reports say explosion and gunfire is heard at premise of state aerospace company, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore’s Indian-Origin Minister Faces Jail Term in Corruption Case
Partial Collapse in Little India Injures Six
FEMA Chief Fights Misinformation Amid Hurricane Helene Crisis
Global Business Shifts: Tech Approvals, Retail Stake Changes, and Leadership Transitions
WHO highlights mental health crisis facing Israel’s frontline workers a year after 7 October attack