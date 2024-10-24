PM Narendra Modi asked me to address his cabinet on AI six years ago, was the first national leader to make such an ask: Nvidia's Jensen Huang.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:39 IST
