PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz express deepest concern over war in Ukraine, its tragic humanitarian consequences: Joint statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz express deepest concern over war in Ukraine, its tragic humanitarian consequences: Joint statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- war
- humanitarian
- PM Modi
- German Chancellor
- Scholz
- crisis
- international
- cooperation
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turning the Tide: Facing the Wildlife Crisis Caused by Habitat Loss and Climate Change
Weather Woes: Global Wheat Production Faces Crisis Amid Climatic Challenges
Crisis Escalates in Gaza and Lebanon Amidst Rising Death Toll and Diplomatic Struggles
Businesses Urged to Tackle Nature Crisis: Measuring the Immeasurable
Vision on the Brink: Unveiling India's Preventable Blindness Crisis