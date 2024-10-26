Searches conducted in 5 states in money laundering probe into 'illegal' ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts: ED.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Searches conducted in 5 states in money laundering probe into 'illegal' ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts: ED.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hezbollah Official Survives Targeted Israeli Strikes Amid Rising Hostilities
Tragedy at Mollie Kathleen: Gold Mine Tour Turns Fatal in Colorado
Trapped Tourists Rescued from Colorado Mine Attraction
ByteDance Restructures: AI Innovation Triggers Major Layoffs at TikTok's Malaysian Unit
Tragedy at Deer Park: Deadly Gas Leak Claims Lives at Pemex Oil Refinery