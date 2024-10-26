Iran's military in a statement suggests a cease-fire in Gaza Strip and Lebanon trumps any retaliation against Israel, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:25 IST
