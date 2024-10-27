Protesters in Israel disrupt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech marking Oct 7 attacks, chanting 'shame on you!', reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:25 IST
