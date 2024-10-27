Maharashtra polls: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fields Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora against Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Worli.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:27 IST
Maharashtra polls: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fields Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora against Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Worli.
