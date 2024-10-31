Some 8,000 North Korean troops are in Russia's Kursk region near Ukraine's border, says US deputy ambassador to the UN, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:48 IST
