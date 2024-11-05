We have upheld validity of UP Madrasa law, statute can be struck down if State lacks legislative competence: CJI D Y Chandrachud.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
We have upheld validity of UP Madrasa law, statute can be struck down if State lacks legislative competence: CJI D Y Chandrachud.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaro Education's Rs 570 Crore IPO Unveiled
India and Singapore Forge New Educational Alliances
Unlocking Creativity: The Unseen Power of Chinese Education
Pradhan Meets Singaporean PM to Enhance Educational Collaboration and Innovation
Strengthening Educational Ties: India and Singapore's Collaborative Vision