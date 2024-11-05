PM Modi promised 2 cr jobs per year but where is employment: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Jharkhand's Mandu.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:31 IST
