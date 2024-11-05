Campaign to discourage open burning of waste to begin in Delhi from Wednesday in view of rising air pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Campaign to discourage open burning of waste to begin in Delhi from Wednesday in view of rising air pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reviving Laptops: E-Waste Solutions for a Sustainable Future
UN Expert Calls for Agroecological and Water Transition to Ensure Sustainable Food Systems
SUTRA 2.0: Pioneering Sustainable Trade and Responsible Sourcing in India
Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future
Empowering Change: India CSR & ESG Summit 2024 Highlights Sustainable Impact