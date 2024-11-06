Had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulated him on his spectacular victory: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:34 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
