India has offered use of Chabahar port in Iran to business community in Afghanistan: MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
