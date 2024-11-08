BJP purchases MLAs when it cannot form govt; in Bihar they took CM to come to power, alleges RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Jharkhand's Chatra.
PTI | Chatra | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
