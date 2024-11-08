I urge Sonia Gandhi to coach Rahul, as without training, he is like an unguided missile: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
I urge Sonia Gandhi to coach Rahul, as without training, he is like an unguided missile: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Texas Showdown: Abortion Politics Heat Up with Harris and Trump Visits
UPKL Expands: Four New Franchises Set for 2025 Season
Iron Ore Scandal: Sateesh Krishna Sail's Verdict Rocks Politics
Trailblazing Journey: Nagma Rani's Bid for Change in Jharkhand Politics
Kerala's Quest for Landslide Rehabilitation: Politics and Pleas