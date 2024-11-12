SC extends interim protection from arrest granted to Malayalam actor Siddique in alleged rape case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:27 IST
- Country:
- India
SC extends interim protection from arrest granted to Malayalam actor Siddique in alleged rape case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Militants: Three Arrested in Manipur
Unveiling the Punjab Drug Conspiracy: Arrests and Seizures
Violent Altercation in Velichikkala: Three Men Arrested for Murder
Awami Ittehad Party Leader Re-Arrested in Tihar Jail
Baloch Activist Condemns Arrest of Prominent Lawyer Amid Rising Political Tensions