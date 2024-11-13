Even if Indira Gandhi were to return from heaven, Article 370 won’t be restored in Kashmir: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi at rally in Dhule.
PTI | Dhule | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:43 IST
- Country:
India
