Delhi Minister Gopal Rai says 106 buses to operate as shuttle service, metro trains to make 60 extra trips in view of pollution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:47 IST
Country:
- India
